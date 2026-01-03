Colorado visits Arizona State following Johnson’s 25-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-4) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils…

Colorado Buffaloes (10-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Arizona State after Isaiah Johnson scored 25 points in Colorado’s 86-81 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Sun Devils are 4-2 on their home court. Arizona State scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 0-1 in road games. Colorado scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Arizona State is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.4% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Arizona State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 15.6 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.