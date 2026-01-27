Colorado State visits San Diego State following Jorgensen’s 24-point showing

Colorado State Rams (12-8, 3-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (12-8, 3-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits San Diego State after Kyle Jorgensen scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 65-61 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs are 9-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Rams are 3-6 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks third in the MWC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jevin Muniz averaging 4.5.

San Diego State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Colorado State has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 11.3 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Muniz is averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.