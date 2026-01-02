Colorado State visits Grand Canyon after Henley’s 29-point game

Colorado State Rams (9-4, 0-2 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4, 1-0 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (9-4, 0-2 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4, 1-0 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Colorado State after Jaden Henley scored 29 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-78 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Antelopes have gone 6-1 at home. Grand Canyon is 8-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 0-2 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 5.5.

Grand Canyon is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 13.0 more points per game (81.8) than Grand Canyon allows (68.8).

The Antelopes and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Shaw is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 9.2 points. Henley is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Booth is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

