Colorado State visits Boise State after Pasco’s 24-point showing

Colorado State Rams (13-3, 4-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-5, 2-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Colorado State after Natalie Pasco scored 24 points in Boise State’s 70-59 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos have gone 8-1 in home games. Boise State averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Rams are 4-1 in MWC play. Colorado State averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Boise State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 68.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 69.9 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The Broncos and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Broncos. Pasco is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lexus Bargesser is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

