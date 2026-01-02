Colorado State Rams face the Fresno State Bulldogs on 5-game win streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (12-2, 3-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (12-2, 3-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Rams take on Fresno State.

The Rams have gone 6-1 in home games. Colorado State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 11.7 assists per game led by Emilia Long averaging 3.6.

Colorado State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Long is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

