Colorado State hosts Utah State following Falslev’s 21-point outing

Utah State Aggies (15-3, 6-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (12-7, 3-5 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Colorado State after Mason Falslev scored 21 points in Utah State’s 86-76 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams are 8-3 in home games. Colorado State ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Aggies are 6-2 in conference play. Utah State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Colorado State scores 78.7 points, 10.0 more per game than the 68.7 Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 13.6 more points per game (84.8) than Colorado State gives up (71.2).

The Rams and Aggies meet Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Carey Booth is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 19.3 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

