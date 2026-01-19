Colorado State hosts Air Force after Hobin’s 22-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-15, 0-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-7, 2-5 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (3-15, 0-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-7, 2-5 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Colorado State after Lucas Hobin scored 22 points in Air Force’s 81-66 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rams have gone 7-3 in home games. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 5.6.

The Falcons have gone 0-7 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Colorado State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hobin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kam Sanders is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

