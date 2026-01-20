Colorado State faces Grand Canyon following Bargesser’s 22-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-12, 5-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-4, 6-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-12, 5-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-4, 6-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Grand Canyon after Lexus Bargesser scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 75-60 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rams have gone 8-2 at home. Colorado State is the best team in the MWC in team defense, giving up 55.9 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Antelopes are 5-3 in conference games. Grand Canyon allows 69.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Colorado State averages 68.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 69.2 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Antelopes match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bargesser is averaging 16 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Mann averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Julianna LaMendola is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

