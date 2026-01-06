Colorado hosts Utah after Brown’s 26-point showing

Utah Utes (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Colorado after Terrence Brown scored 26 points in Utah’s 97-78 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Buffaloes are 8-1 on their home court. Colorado is 9-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Utes are 0-1 in conference matchups. Utah has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (46.5%). Utah averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Utes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Keanu Dawes is averaging 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

