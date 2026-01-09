Colorado hosts Petty and No. 14 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-3, 2-0 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas Tech visits Colorado after Jaylen Petty scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 69-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Buffaloes are 9-1 on their home court. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 86.5 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Red Raiders have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 10-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Colorado’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bangot Dak is averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 20.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

