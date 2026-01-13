Colorado hosts No. 19 Iowa State following Crooks’ 22-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-6, 2-3 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Iowa State takes on Colorado after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 83-70 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-1 at home. Colorado is seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.5 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Cyclones are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado averages 68.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 62.2 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 27.3 more points per game (86.8) than Colorado allows (59.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Buffaloes. Logyn Greer is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jada Williams is averaging 12 points and 7.9 assists for the Cyclones. Crooks is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

