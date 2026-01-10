Colorado hosts No. 14 Texas Tech after Petty’s 20-point performance

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-3, 2-0 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas Tech plays Colorado after Jaylen Petty scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 69-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-1 at home. Colorado averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 1-1 against conference opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado averages 86.5 points, 13.2 more per game than the 73.3 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech scores 5.8 more points per game (83.7) than Colorado allows (77.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

JT Toppin is scoring 20.9 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

