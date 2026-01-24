Colorado faces conference rival Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-7, 3-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-7, 3-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaelle Dutat and Colorado host Jadyn Wooten and Oklahoma State in Big 12 action Sunday.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-1 at home. Colorado ranks seventh in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Cowgirls are 5-2 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is 13-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Colorado averages 68.8 points, 7.3 more per game than the 61.5 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Cowgirls square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is shooting 36.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Buffaloes. Zyanna Walker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Gray is averaging 15.1 points for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

