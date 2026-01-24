Collins scores 20 as American defeats Holy Cross 76-67

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Madden Collins’ 20 points off the bench led American to a 76-67 victory against Holy Cross…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Madden Collins’ 20 points off the bench led American to a 76-67 victory against Holy Cross on Saturday.

Collins added five rebounds for the Eagles (13-8, 6-2 Patriot League). Julen Iturbe scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the floor to go with eight rebounds. Greg Jones shot 5 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Crusaders (8-13, 3-5) were led by Joe Nugent, who posted 18 points and two steals. Aiden Disu added 12 points and two blocks for Holy Cross. Gabe Warren finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

American took the lead with 13:16 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Collins led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to go up 41-27 at the break. American used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 56-42 with 11:51 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.