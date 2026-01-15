Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Collins scores 18 as…

Collins scores 18 as Austin Peay holds off Eastern Kentucky 74-72

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 11:08 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zyree Collins scored 18 points as Austin Peay beat Eastern Kentucky 74-72 on Thursday.

Collins also contributed five rebounds and six steals for the Governors (11-5, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ja’Corey Robinson shot 6 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Rashaud Marshall shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds. It was the seventh straight win for the Governors.

The Colonels (6-12, 2-3) were led by Montavious Myrick, who recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds. Turner Buttry added 14 points and three steals for Eastern Kentucky. Austin Ball finished with 12 points and two steals.

The Governors trailed for the first 12 minutes of the second half, until Collins hit a 3-pointer to give them their first lead since the 1:01 mark of the first half. Both sides went back and forth until Marshall gave the Governors the lead for good with 4:52 remaining on a tip-in, during a 6-0 Governors run. The Colonels trailed by a point with 11 second remaining.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up