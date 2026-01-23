Collins, Pennsylvania Quakers take on the Yale Bulldogs

Pennsylvania Quakers (11-6, 1-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (5-12, 1-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (11-6, 1-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (5-12, 1-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Yale in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in home games. Yale is seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Kiley Capstraw leads the Bulldogs with 6.2 boards.

The Quakers are 1-3 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Collins averaging 6.4.

Yale makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Pennsylvania averages 65.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 68.5 Yale allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Quakers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciniya Moore is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Collins is averaging 13 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

