Collins leads Utah State against Boise State after 20-point game

Utah State Aggies (13-1, 4-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (9-6, 1-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Boise State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points in Utah State’s 99-62 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncos are 6-2 in home games. Boise State leads the MWC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Fielder averaging 3.4.

The Aggies are 4-0 in MWC play. Utah State ranks third in the MWC shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Boise State makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Pearson Carmichael is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is scoring 20.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

