Collins has 25 in Utah State’s 93-68 victory over Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored 25 points as Utah State beat Boise State 93-68 on Saturday night…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored 25 points as Utah State beat Boise State 93-68 on Saturday night to extend its win streak to seven games.

Collins shot 8 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (14-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Mason Falslev scored 16 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Drake Allen went 6 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Broncos (9-7, 1-4) were led by Dylan Andrews, who recorded 16 points. Dominic Parolin added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Boise State. Pearson Carmichael also had 12 points.

Utah State took the lead 42 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Collins led the Aggies with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-23 at the break. Utah State extended its lead to 74-45 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Collins scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as the Aggies team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.