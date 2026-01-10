Collins, American Eagles take on the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (9-7, 2-1 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (9-7, 2-1 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Madden Collins and American host Tyler Boston and Holy Cross in Patriot League play Saturday.

The Eagles are 8-1 on their home court. American has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Crusaders have gone 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

American averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 65.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.1 American gives up.

The Eagles and Crusaders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 13.1 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

