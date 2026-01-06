Collins, American Eagles take on the Colgate Raiders

American Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madden Collins and American take on Jalen Cox and Colgate on Wednesday.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 at home. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 30.1 rebounds. Andrew Alekseyenko leads the Raiders with 5.9 boards.

The Eagles are 2-0 against Patriot League opponents. American is fifth in the Patriot League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julen Iturbe averaging 1.5.

Colgate’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game American allows. American has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 8.7 points. Cox is shooting 56.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Geoff Sprouse averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Collins is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

