Collins’ 20 lead Utah State past Colorado State 65-61

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — MJ Collins Jr. scored 20 points as Utah State beat Colorado State 65-61 on Friday.

Collins shot 7 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (16-3, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). Garry Clark scored 10 points while going 5 of 6 from the field. Karson Templin went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Kyle Jorgensen led the way for the Rams (12-8, 3-6) with 24 points and three steals. Josh Pascarelli added 13 points for Colorado State. Rashaan Mbemba finished with 10 points and four assists.

Adlan Elamin scored seven points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 35-25. Collins’ scored 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

