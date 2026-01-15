Collin Kuhl’s 26 lead Stetson over West Georgia 95-86

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Kuhl scored 26 points as Stetson beat West Georgia 95-86 on Thursday. Kuhl shot 9…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Kuhl scored 26 points as Stetson beat West Georgia 95-86 on Thursday.

Kuhl shot 9 of 10 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (7-11, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ethan Copeland scored 18 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Calvin Sirmans had 15 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Wolves (9-8, 3-2). Josh Smith added 22 points off the bench for West Georgia. Malcolm Noel finished with 15 points, six assists and three steals.

