Colgate visits Holy Cross after Cahalan’s 25-point performance

Colgate Raiders (5-14, 1-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (11-8, 5-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Colgate after Meg Cahalan scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 70-58 win against the American Eagles.

The Crusaders are 6-3 in home games. Holy Cross has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 1-7 in Patriot play. Colgate allows 63.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Holy Cross averages 59.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 63.9 Colgate allows. Colgate’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (38.7%).

The Crusaders and Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is averaging 8.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kendall Eddy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Meabon is averaging 14.5 points for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 49.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

