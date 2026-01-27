Colgate hosts Holy Cross after Cox’s 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Holy Cross after Jalen Cox scored 23 points in Colgate’s 80-79 overtime victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders have gone 5-3 at home. Colgate is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Crusaders are 3-5 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colgate scores 76.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 72.6 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders. Sam Wright is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boston is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

