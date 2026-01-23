Colgate hosts Boston University after Hughes’ 23-point showing

Boston University Terriers (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-9, 5-2 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Colgate after Sam Hughes scored 23 points in Boston University’s 77-73 overtime victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Raiders have gone 4-3 at home. Colgate is second in the Patriot League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Alekseyenko averaging 4.5.

The Terriers are 3-4 in conference matchups. Boston University has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colgate scores 76.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 76.4 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cox is averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Alekseyenko is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael McNair is shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.3 points. Ben Defty is shooting 69.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

