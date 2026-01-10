Colgate hosts Benoit and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Colgate after Edouard Benoit scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 66-58 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders are 3-2 in home games. Colgate is second in the Patriot League scoring 75.4 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 in conference games. Lehigh allows 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Colgate averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hank Alvey is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.