Colgate defeats Loyola (MD) 86-80

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalen Cox’s 17 points helped Colgate defeat Loyola (MD) 86-80 on Wednesday. Cox also added eight rebounds…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalen Cox’s 17 points helped Colgate defeat Loyola (MD) 86-80 on Wednesday.

Cox also added eight rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League). Andrew Alekseyenko scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor and added 15 rebounds and five assists. Sam Wright shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Braeden Speed led the way for the Greyhounds (5-13, 1-4) with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Sebastien Emenalo added 19 points for Loyola (MD). Emmett Adair also put up 13 points.

Colgate went into the half ahead of Loyola (MD) 33-32. Cox scored nine points in the half. Colgate pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 63-55 with 10:10 left in the half. Kyle Carlesimo scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.