Coleman scores 14 off the bench as Sam Houston knocks off Florida International 76-63

MIAMI (AP) — Jacobe Coleman led Sam Houston past Florida International on Saturday with 14 points off the bench in a 76-63 victory.

Coleman shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (11-7, 3-4 Conference USA). Po’Boigh King scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Veljko Ilic had 11 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Julian Mackey finished with 23 points and two steals for the Panthers (9-9, 2-5). Florida International also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Corey Stephenson.

King scored nine points in the first half, and Sam Houston went into halftime trailing 35-34. Sam Houston pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 44-35 with 17:31 left in the half. Coleman scored 12 second-half points.

