Coleman leads CSU Bakersfield against UCSD after 27-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-11, 1-6 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-5, 6-0 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on UCSD after Chrishawn Coleman scored 27 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-67 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons are 6-2 in home games. UCSD has a 4-3 record against teams over .500.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

UCSD averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 35.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 36.4% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Tritons. Erin Condron is averaging 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the last 10 games.

Coleman is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Roadrunners. Maria Dias is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

