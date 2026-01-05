Coffey, Lindenwood (MO) Lions to visit Proctor, SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (9-5, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 1-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) take on Kiyoko Proctor and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC action Tuesday.

The Cougars are 4-3 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Lions are 2-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents. Lindenwood (MO) scores 13.5 more points per game (72.9) than SIU-Edwardsville gives up (59.4).

The Cougars and Lions meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Proctor is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Lauren Miller is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Aleshia Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

