Coffey and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions host conference foe Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-7, 3-5 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (12-6, 5-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Lindenwood (MO) and Tennessee Tech square off on Thursday.

The Lions are 5-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lareesha Cawthorn averaging 4.1.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 73.5 points, 10.4 more per game than the 63.1 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech scores 5.8 more points per game (68.0) than Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents (62.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleshia Jones is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Larry is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.1 points. Reghan Grimes is averaging 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

