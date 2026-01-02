Coffey and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions host conference foe Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-3, 3-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-5, 1-2 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-3, 3-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-5, 1-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sophia Loden and Southern Indiana take on Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) in OVC play.

The Lions are 3-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) is fifth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-0 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Loden averaging 8.5.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Lindenwood (MO) have averaged.

The Lions and Screaming Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coffey is averaging 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ali Saunders is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Screaming Eagles. Loden is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.