Cody scores 16 for No. 24 Alabama women over No. 23 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Essence Cody scored 16 points and Ta’Mia Scott added 13 for No. 24 Alabama in a 68-53 win over No. 23 Georgia on Thursday night.

Cody, who put up 10 points in the first half, shot 6 for 7 from the field and a perfect 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Karly Weathers scored 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals and blocks each. Jessica Timmons added 10 points and eight rebounds for Alabama (19-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).

Mia Woolfolk scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (18-4, 4-4) before fouling out. Rylie Theuerkauf added 11. Dani Carnegie, who leads Georgia in scoring with a 19.2 points per game, was held to only six points.

The Crimson Tide led 31-28 heading into halftime and built its lead over the second half. A 12-2 run in the fourth quarter that lasted more than five minutes helped Alabama pull ahead by double digits. The Bulldogs didn’t score for the final 6:11, going 0 for 11 from the field.

Alabama now has a five-game winning streak over Georgia, the longest in program history.

Up next

Alabama: Visits No. 6 LSU on Feb. 1.

Georgia: Hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Feb. 5.

