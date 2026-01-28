Cockrell leads Incarnate Word against Texas A&M-CC after 21-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-8, 8-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-15, 2-9 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-8, 8-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-15, 2-9 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Texas A&M-CC after Madison Cockrell scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 90-73 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Islanders are 3-5 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC averages 19.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals have gone 8-3 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-CC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 64.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 68.8 Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents.

The Islanders and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samora Watson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Asha Walker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brynn Lusby is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

