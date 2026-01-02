Cockrell and Incarnate Word host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 2-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6, 3-1 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 2-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6, 3-1 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces Houston Christian after Madison Cockrell scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 66-59 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals are 3-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 2-2 in Southland play. Houston Christian allows 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Incarnate Word is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamryn McLaurin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Grace Booth is averaging 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

