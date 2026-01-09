Coastal Carolina visits Marshall after Lewis-Eutsey’s 33-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-3, 5-0 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-3, 5-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 33 points in Marshall’s 77-70 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd are 9-1 on their home court. Marshall is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Marshall makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Coastal Carolina has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Lewis-Eutsey is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kristin Williams is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Chanticleers. Kinsea Grimes is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

