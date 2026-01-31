Coastal Carolina visits Lewis and UL Monroe

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-10, 6-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-19, 0-10 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-10, 6-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-19, 0-10 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Coastal Carolina after Krystian Lewis scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 79-76 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Warhawks are 3-6 in home games. UL Monroe allows 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 6-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

UL Monroe’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 15.8 points. Lewis is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 0-10, averaging 67.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.