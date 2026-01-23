Coastal Carolina plays Southern Miss after Beadle’s 32-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Southern Miss after Joshua Beadle scored 32 points in Coastal Carolina’s 72-70 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Chanticleers are 5-3 on their home court. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 74.3 points per game, 1.9 more than the 72.4 Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tylik Weeks is averaging 17.6 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

