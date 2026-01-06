Coastal Carolina plays Appalachian State, aims to stop road slide

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-9, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6, 0-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-9, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Chanticleers face Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 in home games. Appalachian State has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Chanticleers are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Appalachian State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Coastal Carolina has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daisia Mitchell is averaging 11 points for the Mountaineers. Jayden McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kristin Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Chanticleers. Kinsea Grimes is averaging 12.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

