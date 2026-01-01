Coastal Carolina hosts White and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 1…

Georgia Southern Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Coastal Carolina after Nakavieon White scored 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 96-92 overtime victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is second in the Sun Belt scoring 84.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 13.3 more points per game (84.0) than Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents (70.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Hill is averaging 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.