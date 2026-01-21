Coastal Carolina hosts Texas State following Jones’ 28-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Texas State Bobcats (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Texas State after Rasheed Jones scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 79-75 overtime win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 4-3 on their home court. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. AJ Dancier leads the Chanticleers with 5.9 rebounds.

The Bobcats have gone 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is the top team in the Sun Belt scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 73.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.0 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 74.1 points per game, 1.5 more than the 72.6 Coastal Carolina allows to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Hall is averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

