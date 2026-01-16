Coastal Carolina hosts South Alabama following Grady’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (9-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-10, 1-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts South Alabama after Tessa Grady scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 80-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers are 6-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 2-4 against conference opponents. South Alabama scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama scores 6.9 more points per game (71.4) than Coastal Carolina gives up (64.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kinsea Grimes is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cordasia Harris is scoring 13.7 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

