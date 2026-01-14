Coastal Carolina earns 85-83 victory against Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Josh Beadle and AJ Dancier each scored 26 points as Coastal Carolina beat Marshall 85-83 on…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Josh Beadle and AJ Dancier each scored 26 points as Coastal Carolina beat Marshall 85-83 on Wednesday.

Beadle had seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Dancier shot 8 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Rasheed Jones went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Noah Otshudi led the Thundering Herd (11-7, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and four assists. Marshall also got 24 points and four assists from Jalen Speer. Wyatt Fricks finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

