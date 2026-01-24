Coastal Carolina defeats Southern Miss 85-67

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones’ 24 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Southern Miss 85-67 on Saturday. Jones added six…

Jones added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Chanticleers (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Josh Beadle scored 22 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line and added three steals. AJ Dancier had 20 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-5) were led by Tylik Weeks, who posted 22 points. Israel Hart added 18 points and three steals for Southern Miss. Djahi Binet finished with 16 points and three steals.

