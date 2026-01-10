Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on 3-game slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina comes into the matchup against Appalachian State as losers of three games in a row.

The Chanticleers are 3-3 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coastal Carolina scores 72.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.7 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Rasheed Jones is shooting 38.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kasen Jennings is averaging 14.4 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

