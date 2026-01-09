Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on 3-game skid

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to end its three-game slide when the Chanticleers play Appalachian State.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Reggie Hill averaging 6.1.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 73.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.4 Coastal Carolina allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kasen Jennings is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

