Clouet and Winthrop host Radford

Radford Highlanders (11-9, 4-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 5-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Radford after Kody Clouet scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 69-67 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Winthrop has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders have gone 4-1 against Big South opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 2.5.

Winthrop averages 85.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 78.3 Radford allows. Radford scores 7.8 more points per game (82.0) than Winthrop allows (74.2).

The Eagles and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Duncomb is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Clouet is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Highlanders. Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

