Cleveland State visits Northern Kentucky following Bystry’s 35-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (16-7, 6-6 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-13, 7-5 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Cleveland State after Karina Bystry scored 35 points in Northern Kentucky’s 97-91 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse have gone 5-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky is the Horizon leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abby Wolterman averaging 2.4.

The Vikings are 6-6 in conference games. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 37.4% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Moody is averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds for the Norse. Bystry is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Izzi Zingaro is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Sarah Hurley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

