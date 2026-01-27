Cleveland State hosts Lomen and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (7-15, 3-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-7, 5-6 Horizon) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-15, 3-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-7, 5-6 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Cleveland State after Grace Lomen scored 27 points in Milwaukee’s 82-71 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 11-1 in home games. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-8 in Horizon play. Milwaukee is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Cleveland State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Milwaukee averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzi Zingaro is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vikings. Jada Leonard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Jorey Buwalda is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Lomen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.