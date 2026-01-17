Cleveland State beats Youngstown State 80-78

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dayan Nessah scored 26 points as Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 80-78 on Saturday. Nessah also contributed…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dayan Nessah scored 26 points as Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 80-78 on Saturday.

Nessah also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League). Chevalier Emery scored 17 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 7 of 8 from the line. Tre Beard had 16 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Cris Carroll led the Penguins (9-11, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Bryson Dawkins added 14 points and three steals for Youngstown State. Rich Rolf finished with 11 points.

